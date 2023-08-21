Loop Capital Raises Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $27.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 131,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 195,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 677.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 225,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

