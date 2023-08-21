Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Aflac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $74.85 on Friday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock worth $2,036,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.