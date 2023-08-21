Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.39.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

NASDAQ TTD opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,382 shares of company stock worth $10,215,052. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.