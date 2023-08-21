Barclays Cuts Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Skillsoft Stock Performance
Shares of SKIL opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.66.
Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft
Skillsoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.
