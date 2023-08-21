Barclays Cuts Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $2.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

Shares of SKIL opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 59.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

