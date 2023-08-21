IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $111.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $152.00.

IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

IPGP stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,319,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,291 shares of company stock worth $5,393,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $54,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

