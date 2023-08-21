VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EGY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.87.
VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.