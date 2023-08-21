VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,524,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

