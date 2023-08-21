StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

