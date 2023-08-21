WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of WEC opened at $85.99 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

