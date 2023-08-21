Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Trading Up 0.0 %

Jabil stock opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. Jabil has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.