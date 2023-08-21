StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

SPLP stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

