StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
SPLP stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.
In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company's stock.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
