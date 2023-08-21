Raymond James Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACRE has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of -96.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,319.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

