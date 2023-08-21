StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.