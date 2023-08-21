StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.81.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
