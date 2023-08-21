CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,075,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,068,000 after purchasing an additional 424,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,916,000 after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 229,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,500 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

