Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RRX

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,467,000 after acquiring an additional 506,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.