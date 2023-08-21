Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 3,810,643 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 9,736,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 4,643,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

