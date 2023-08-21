Analyzing RXO (RXO) and Its Peers

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RXO to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 174.74 RXO Competitors $4.02 billion $188.85 million 33.30

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Trucking” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Trucking” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors 3.79% 13.93% 4.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 20 241 396 10 2.59

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. As a group, “Trucking” companies have a potential downside of 2.64%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

RXO rivals beat RXO on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

