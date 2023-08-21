Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seazen Group from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seazen Group

Seazen Group Price Performance

Seazen Group Company Profile

Seazen Group stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Seazen Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.