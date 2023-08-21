Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seazen Group from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.
Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.
