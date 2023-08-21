TD Securities Trims Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Target Price to C$2.25

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Free Report) (NYSE:GG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:G opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$68.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

