TD Securities Trims Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Target Price to C$2.25

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Free Report) (NYSE:GG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Augusta Gold Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:G opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$68.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Augusta Gold
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.