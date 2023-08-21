StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southern (NYSE:SO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Southern by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 271,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,370,000 after buying an additional 518,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

