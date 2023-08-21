Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price at $9.05

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Generation Bio stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $315.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.23.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
