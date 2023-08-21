Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $117.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

