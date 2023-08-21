Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.6 %

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $197.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $129.71.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

