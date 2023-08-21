First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $15.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

