Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) PT at $26.40

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

