Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) PT at $26.40

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
PPC opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.99.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
