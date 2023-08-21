CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $135.67 Average PT from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at CONMED

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,293. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

CONMED Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

