Critical Comparison: Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) versus IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million 0.21 -$750,000.00 ($0.33) -1.71 Clear Channel Outdoor $2.48 billion 0.29 -$96.60 million ($0.02) -73.46

Profitability

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor. Clear Channel Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDW Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -21.18% -16.66% Clear Channel Outdoor -0.53% N/A -1.52%

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and Clear Channel Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $1.79, indicating a potential upside of 21.60%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than IDW Media.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats IDW Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy. The Other segment deals with the operations in Latin America and Singapore. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

