Reviewing Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) & Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Organization of Football Prognostics pays an annual dividend of C$0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Aristocrat Leisure pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Organization of Football Prognostics pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aristocrat Leisure pays out -534.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and Aristocrat Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organization of Football Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aristocrat Leisure 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Organization of Football Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.83%. Given Organization of Football Prognostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Organization of Football Prognostics is more favorable than Aristocrat Leisure.

This table compares Organization of Football Prognostics and Aristocrat Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A C$0.23 35.20 Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -894.48

Aristocrat Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organization of Football Prognostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Organization of Football Prognostics and Aristocrat Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organization of Football Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Aristocrat Leisure N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Organization of Football Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Aristocrat Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organization of Football Prognostics beats Aristocrat Leisure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments. It holds rights to conduct, manage, organize, and operate numerical lottery games, betting games, passive and instant lotteries, VLTs, and terrestrial and online horseracing mutual betting. The company's sports betting games category includes the fixed odds game comprising PAME STOIXIMA, and the mutual betting games, such as PROPO, PROPOGOAL, HORSE RACING STOIXIMA, POWERSPIN, and PAME STOIXIMA virtual sports; numerical lottery games comprise the fixed odds games, such as KINO, SUPER 3, and EXTRA 5, as well as the mutual games, including TZOKER, LOTTO, and PROTO; passive lotteries include LAIKO, ETHNIKO, and STATE; and instant lotteries comprise the SCRATCH Luck. In addition, it provides transaction services through electronic means; intangible talk time selling and bill payments services; and software services. The company also holds license for the instalment and operation of VLTs under the brand name PLAY. It provides its products and services through a franchised retail network, and online betting and gaming platforms. The company also offers its products and services through sales and distribution networks, including agents, street vendors, and retailers. Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. was founded in 1958 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games. It offers pixel united, a mobile-first games powerhouse; aristocrat gaming, a gaming content; and Anaxi, an immersive and interactive digital entertainment experience content. In addition, the company provides online money gaming services; and cabinets and gaming products. Aristocrat Leisure Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.