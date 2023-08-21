Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Financial Comparison

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Free Report) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starry Group and Telefônica Brasil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A Telefônica Brasil $9.30 billion 1.54 $791.27 million $0.53 16.28

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Telefônica Brasil 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Starry Group and Telefônica Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Starry Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 43,650.00%. Telefônica Brasil has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Telefônica Brasil.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% Telefônica Brasil 8.98% 6.54% 3.72%

Volatility and Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats Starry Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

