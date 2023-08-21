Comparing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Yoshiharu Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.29 million 1.58 $430,000.00 $0.06 11.93 Yoshiharu Global $9.00 million 0.57 -$3.49 million ($0.42) -1.03

Profitability

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BAB and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.11% 14.45% 9.92% Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BAB and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BAB beats Yoshiharu Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products. The company's MFM brand comprise of various freshly baked muffins and coffees; and units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café featuring specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. Its SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

