Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Permian Resources stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after buying an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,121,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,889,000 after buying an additional 586,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

