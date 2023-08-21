Truist Financial Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $148.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.88.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $169.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.