Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.30.

Roku stock opened at $79.30 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,268. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

