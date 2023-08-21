ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONON. BTIG Research started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.95.

Get ON alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Trading Down 1.3 %

ONON opened at $30.26 on Thursday. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.