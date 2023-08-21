Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.18. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,763,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,582,665 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.