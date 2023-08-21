Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

