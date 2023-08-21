Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $51.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $64.00 to $51.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

