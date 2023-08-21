Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price upped by CSFB from $5.25 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

KGC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

