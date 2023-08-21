Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $43.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

