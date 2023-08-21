Morgan Stanley Trims Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Target Price to $14.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Vaccitech Stock Performance
NASDAQ VACC opened at $1.98 on Friday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
