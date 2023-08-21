Morgan Stanley Trims Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Target Price to $14.00

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

NASDAQ VACC opened at $1.98 on Friday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

About Vaccitech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.