HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
VIQ Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of VQS stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.11. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.
