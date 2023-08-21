UBS Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.47.

Shares of WDAY opened at $224.42 on Thursday. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of -217.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

