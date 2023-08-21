Barclays Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $258.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.47.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.88, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average is $204.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.