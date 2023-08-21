Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) PT Raised to GBX 770

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 760 ($9.64) to GBX 770 ($9.77) in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IFPJF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Informa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.40) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.32) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Informa from GBX 850 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.42) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Informa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFPJF

Informa Stock Down 3.5 %

Informa Company Profile

IFPJF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Informa has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.