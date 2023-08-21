Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Downgraded by Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kansai Paint from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.
