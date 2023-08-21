Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kuraray Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of Kuraray stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.52. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.
About Kuraray
