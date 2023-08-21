Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kuraray Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Kuraray stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.52. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

