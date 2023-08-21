Macquarie Begins Coverage on Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Koei Tecmo Trading Up 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:TKHCF opened at $18.19 on Friday. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $18.56.
About Koei Tecmo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koei Tecmo
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Koei Tecmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koei Tecmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.