Macquarie Begins Coverage on Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF)

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Koei Tecmo (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Koei Tecmo Trading Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:TKHCF opened at $18.19 on Friday. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $18.56.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

