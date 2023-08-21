Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Prime Mining Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Prime Mining stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Prime Mining has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.01.
Prime Mining Company Profile
