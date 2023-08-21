Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Prime Mining Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Prime Mining stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Prime Mining has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

