NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWHUF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

