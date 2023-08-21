Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
BUHPF stock opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.59. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$7.13.
About Bumrungrad Hospital Public
