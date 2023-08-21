Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,805 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSYFree Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,145 ($116.01) to GBX 8,805 ($111.70) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

