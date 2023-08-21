Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,805 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 9,145 ($116.01) to GBX 8,805 ($111.70) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $75.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
